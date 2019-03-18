SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Pratt wants you to tell him how you feel about Star-Lord’s actions in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Pratt posted the new “Avengers: Endgame” trailer on Instagram, and asked fans to let him know how they feel about Star-Lord’s decision to punch Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the face, which disrupted the Avengers’ plan to stop the Mad Titan.

“Feel free to share with me your thoughts on Starlord’s actions in the last movie,” he wrote. “I’m not sure how you feel about me hitting Thanos.”

Marvel fans spoke out in anger against Pratt after what happened in “Infinity War,” which I wrote about for the Deseret News after the film dropped.

Literally all the Avengers talking to Star-Lord after THAT moment in “Infinity War.” #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/S8bJEKHWhi — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) June 1, 2018

Pratt told the RadioTimes that he doesn’t think Star-Lord deserved all the hate that he received in the aftermath of the film.

“Look, the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father,” Pratt said. “And now has suffered the loss of the love of his life. So I think he reacted in a way that’s very human, and I think the humanity of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is what sets them apart from other superheroes. I think if we did it a hundred times, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

He added, “I guess you could have the movie end a half hour earlier if you wanted, but it seemed like people really liked this. And also, I blame Thanos, OK? Jeez, how come he’s not getting any blame?”

By the numbers: “Infinity War” still earned more than $2 billion at the global box office during its run.

Date: The film’s sequel, “Avengers: Endgame” drops on April 26.