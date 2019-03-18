SALT LAKE CITY — Will “Drake & Josh” be rebooted in the near future?

Not quite. Josh Peck and Drake Bell, who starred on the hit Nickelodeon show, recently told E! News that they are working on something together. But they haven’t admitted what the project is yet.

"Well, not exactly ‘Drake & Josh,’ but Josh and I have been talking,” Bell told E! News. “He's come up with some cool ideas. And, yeah, I can't really go into exactly what we're doing, but it's going to be really cool and exciting. I'm really excited to do it.”

Bell said he and Peck both receive a lot of questions from fans about a potential reboot. But they have been pretty clear they don’t want to reboot “Drake & Josh.” Rather, they want an entirely new show.

"Neither of us want to do a reboot," Bell said. "It had to be something cool, it has to be something creative, so, no, honestly I never thought that we would be coming back. … I think we've come up with something that's a little bit more creative and a little more exciting."

Bell said he’s excited to work with Peck again, according to People magazine.

“We’ve known each other for so long, and it really is once in a lifetime in this industry that you get to work with somebody and it clicks like that,” he said. “He’s just got an amazing comedic wit and incredible timing and he’s really smart and we really get along. So I think that it just kind of all goes together.”

The two are in talks with several networks about the new project, according to People. It would reportedly be a comedy and more adult-centric as well.

Feud: Drake Bell and Josh Peck haven’t always been brothers, though. Back in 2017, tempers flared when Peck didn’t invite Bell to his wedding, according to Elite Daily. Bell responded with his own tweet, saying, "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear.”