SALT LAKE CITY — The KSL investigative podcast series “Cold” recently appeared on USA Today’s “ultimate podcast” bracket for 2019.

The podcast, which was ranked as a sixth seed, lost in the first round to “Dr. Death.”

For the bracket, USA Today’s For the Win blog asked readers to vote on their favorite podcasts. “Binge Mode” from The Ringer won the entire competition, defeating “Crime Junkie” in the final matchup.

You can see the full results on USA Today’s page.

.@binge_mode wins the 2019 Ultimate Podcast Bracket Championship https://t.co/YGA81yLACc — For The Win (@ForTheWin) March 16, 2019

“Cold” is an investigative true crime podcast that comes from KSL. It reveals and reports new information about the case of missing Utah woman Susan Powell.

Listen: Find the “Cold” podcast here.

Go deeper: Read more about the show's most recent episodes at the Deseret News.

'Cold' Podcast: Police questioned Josh Powell's uncle as person of interest in Susan Powell case

'Cold': Josh Powell's brother lied under oath

'Cold': Devastating fire left few digital clues

'Cold': Forensic psychologist shares impressions of Josh Powell