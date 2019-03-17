SALT LAKE CITY — Today is the day.
This afternoon college basketball's top tournaments finalize their invitations. Here's where each men's basketball team stands after the conference tournaments:
Utah State (28-6)
- Status: NCAA Tournament automatic bid after winning the Mountain West Conference tournament on Saturday.
- Projections: No. 10 seed (ESPN), No. 8 seed (CBS Sports)
Utah Valley (24-9)
- Status: Up in the air
- Projections: NIT No. 6 seed (Mid-Major Madness)
BYU (19-13)
- Status: Up in the air. The Cougars could get an NIT bid. After that, teams that play in the CBI are required to pay a $50,000 entry fee. Coach Dave Rose was not sure what BYU would do: “We obviously need to talk to our administration and see what they feel."
Utah (17-14)
- Status: Coach Larry Krystkowiak said the Utes would not play in any tournament short of the NIT, which appears to be a long shot.
Weber State (18-15)
- Status: Season over. The school said it will not accept a CIT or CBI bid, according to the Standard-Examiner.
Southern Utah (16-16)
- Status: Accepted invitation to CIT. The Thunderbirds will host at least one game in Cedar City.
Here's how to watch the Selection Sunday shows:
NCAA Tournament selection show
- When: 4 p.m. (MDT)
- TV: CBS
- Stream: March Madness Live or fuboTV apps
NIT selection show
- When: 6:30 p.m. (MDT)
- TV: ESPNU
- Stream: WatchESPN