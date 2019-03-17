Spenser Heaps
Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) and head coach Craig Smith embrace as they celebrate their win over the San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West Conference finals at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY — Today is the day.

This afternoon college basketball's top tournaments finalize their invitations. Here's where each men's basketball team stands after the conference tournaments:

Utah State (28-6)

Utah Valley (24-9)

BYU (19-13)

  • Status: Up in the air. The Cougars could get an NIT bid. After that, teams that play in the CBI are required to pay a $50,000 entry fee. Coach Dave Rose was not sure what BYU would do: “We obviously need to talk to our administration and see what they feel."

Utah (17-14)

  • Status: Coach Larry Krystkowiak said the Utes would not play in any tournament short of the NIT, which appears to be a long shot.

Weber State (18-15)

Southern Utah (16-16)

Here's how to watch the Selection Sunday shows:

NCAA Tournament selection show

NIT selection show

  • When: 6:30 p.m. (MDT)
  • TV: ESPNU
  • Stream: WatchESPN
Aaron Morton
