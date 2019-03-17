SALT LAKE CITY — Today is the day.

This afternoon college basketball's top tournaments finalize their invitations. Here's where each men's basketball team stands after the conference tournaments:

Utah State (28-6)

Status: NCAA Tournament automatic bid after winning the Mountain West Conference tournament on Saturday.

Projections: No. 10 seed (ESPN), No. 8 seed (CBS Sports)

Utah Valley (24-9)

Status: Up in the air

Up in the air Projections: NIT No. 6 seed (Mid-Major Madness)

BYU (19-13)

Status: Up in the air. The Cougars could get an NIT bid. After that, teams that play in the CBI are required to pay a $50,000 entry fee. Coach Dave Rose was not sure what BYU would do: “We obviously need to talk to our administration and see what they feel."

Utah (17-14)

Status: Coach Larry Krystkowiak said the Utes would not play in any tournament short of the NIT, which appears to be a long shot.

Weber State (18-15)

Status: Season over. The school said it will not accept a CIT or CBI bid, according to the Standard-Examiner.

Southern Utah (16-16)

Status: Accepted invitation to CIT. The Thunderbirds will host at least one game in Cedar City.

Here's how to watch the Selection Sunday shows:

NCAA Tournament selection show

When: 4 p.m. (MDT)

4 p.m. (MDT) TV: CBS

CBS Stream: March Madness Live or fuboTV apps

NIT selection show