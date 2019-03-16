LAS VEGAS — The Dixie State women’s track team set four program records and two others set personal-best marks at the UNLV Invitational on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Sophomore Billie Hatch highlighted the Trailblazers’ day in Las Vegas, setting two records and earning the program’s first event win. Hatch crossed the finish line in first place in the 10,000m (10K) run, setting a new program record with a time of 36:47.60 in the process. Hatch also broke the team’s 1,500m record with a time of 4:57.72.

Freshman Rachael Reeder broke her own record in the 100m dash, crossing the line with a time of 12.94. Freshman Celeste Fiame also bested her own mark in the javelin, tossing a program-record throw of 37.26m.

Two Trailblazers set new personal-best marks, including sophomore Sara Fish with a 41:59.80 in the 10,000m run and Jada Edwards with a 12.95 in the 100m dash.

Dixie State will travel to Orem, Utah, for the Utah Valley Collegiate Invitational on Friday, March 29.