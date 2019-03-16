PHOENIX — Weber State softball split day two in the Grand Canyon Invitational, first defeating Lehigh 13-5 in six innings and then later falling to GCU 2-0 in a defensive battle.

In the first inning of the first game, Lehigh got one run across off of one WSU error and then later loaded up the bases with two outs. Addie Jensen came up with a strikeout to get the Wildcats out of the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Chloe Camarero hit a single for an RBI to tie the game up. With runners in scoring position, Brooke Moeai flied out to center field for another RBI and WSU took a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Courtney Pestka started things off with a solo homer over left field to put WSU up 3-1.

Lehigh came back and answered with four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 5-3 lead. In the bottom of the third, Landi Hawker started the inning off with a single to left field and was able to get into scoring position. Camarero rocked a double for an RBI. With just one run across, WSU trailed 5-4 after three complete innings of play.

The next two innings went scoreless for both teams. In the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats went off. Pestka started things off with a double to center field. That double set the tone for WSU as it went on to score nine runs off of six hits and three errors and only one left on base. Those nine runs gave the Wildcats the lead they needed to end the game early with a final score of 13-5.

In the second game against Grand Canyon, GCU put two runs across in the bottom of the first inning. Those ended up being the only two runs scored the rest of the game.

Both teams had solid defense the rest of the way. WSU had a chance to tie the game in the top of the seventh with two runners in scoring position but couldn't capitalize, and GCU claimed the 2-0 victory.

Weber State is now 7-15 overall on the season and will take on GCU again tomorrow. WSU's first home game is Wednesday, March 20 at 3 p.m. against Utah State.