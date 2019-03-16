ANETH, San Juan County — Search and rescue crews continued to search Saturday for missing 3-year-old Andanndine Jones, who police say went missing Thursday in San Juan County.

The crews were joined by more than 100 volunteers Saturday who searched on foot while boat crews from Grand County, the state and Bureau of Land Management searched the river, according to a release from the Navajo Police Department.

The boat team covered 24 miles of the river while on-foot volunteers covered 8 miles of the riverbed west of Aneth.

Andanndine reportedly walked away from her home in Aneth on Thursday afternoon. After her parents reported her missing, crews from the Navajo Police Department, Montezuma Creek Fire and EMS and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office began searching for her in the Navajo Nation community, according to the police statement.

Crews have searched "on foot, in the air and on the river," the release states. On Friday, searchers focused on the bank near McElmo Creek.

"At this point, the circumstances of Andanndine Jones’ disappearance do not appear to be an abduction," police said.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez asked for the community's prayers in finding the girl.

The land search was expected to continue Sunday, while water-based search efforts were canceled, according to police.