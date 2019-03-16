CEDAR CITY — The Thunderbird men’s basketball team has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2019 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament, better known as the CIT. The T-Birds will also be hosting at least one contest inside the America First Event Center.

The opponent, date and time of SUU’s first contest in Cedar City is still to be determined.

“We are thrilled to accept this postseason invitation,” SUU head coach Todd Simon said. “This milestone accomplishment is a tribute to the hard work of our players, staff and administration. We look forward to making a run in the CIT and continuing to progress our program to a championship level.”

This is only Southern Utah’s second-ever postseason appearance along with the team’s trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2001. That means in 31 seasons as a DI this Thunderbird team is only the second to appear in the postseason.

To put it simply, the Thunderbirds are coming off one of the best seasons in the history of the program. The T-Birds wrapped up the Big Sky Conference Tournament in the Semifinals with an overall record of 16-16. SUU won 10 games at home in Cedar City, and totaled the second-highest amount of wins in the D-I era.

For the second season in a row the T-Birds made it to the Semifinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament, giving Simon five total victories in the league tournament as the head coach of the T-Birds.