WASHINGTON — Wayne Rooney had a hat trick and an assist to lead D.C. United past Real Salt Lake 5-0 on Saturday.

The former English superstar scored the first three goals of the game — the first came after Marcelo Silva was shown a yellow card for stepping on the stretched United attacker Paul Arriola just inside the box. The foul was not whistled at first, but after a yellow card was given to Silva when the referee went to Video Assistant Referee and pointed to the spot.

Rooney calmly put the PK in the corner past RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando in the 35th minute. He second goal came just six minutes later on an assist by Leonardo Jara.

"We did play very well in the first 30-35 minutes," RSL coach Mike Petke said to KMYU after the game. "The red cards, we gave them. They didn't break us down to get them."

Just before halftime Jefferson Savarino tried to corral a high ball with his foot and caught United's Luciano Acosta in the face. Savarino was shown the red card and the rout was on in the second half with RSL down a player.

Rooney scored again in the 65th minute and just two minutes later, Silva was shown red for his second yellow card.

Down to just nine men, RSL gave up goals to Lucas Rodriguez and Ulises Segura. Rodriguez' goal was the best of the bunch — a full volley from just outside the penalty area from a corner service from Rooney.

United outshot RSL 22-4.

D.C. United is undefeated on the season with two wins at home and a draw at NYCFC. RSL falls to 1-1-1 on the season.

Petke will be without Savarino, and Silva for next week's game at Los Angeles Football Club. He'll also be without Sam Johnson and Albert Rusnak.

"In this moment, I'm so looking forward to (the game with LAFC)," Petke said. "It's going to be tough. We'll have to come up with something different, be creative."