ST. GEORGE — Jayden Murray struck out eight in a complete-game five-hitter as No. 29/22 Dixie State Baseball opened the home portion of its RMAC schedule with a 6-1 victory over Colorado-Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon at Bruce Hurst Field. With the win, DSU (15-4, 5-0 RMAC) extended its winning streak to five straight and recorded its 400th victory in the program’s NCAA era (400-225-1; 2007-current).

The Trailblazers took advantage of a two-out UCCS (12-7, 4-1 RMAC) error to jump out to a second-inning lead. Then after the Mountain Lions tied the game on a sacrifice fly in the third, DSU answered with a run-scoring flyout of its own in the home fifth to reclaim the lead at 2-1.

Murray made that slim lead stand as he retired 16 straight UCCS hitters and 17 of 18 after eight complete, with seven of those outs coming via the strikeout. The Blazer offense rewarded Murray with four big insurance runs in the DSU eighth, starting with Jake Engel’s team-leading seventh home run of the season, a one-out solo blast to right field.

Dixie State then loaded the bases on consecutive one-out hits from Kaid Urban and Jake Brown, while Braxton Ipson reached on a walk ahead of Bryce Feist who doubled home Urban and Brown to extend the Blazer lead to four runs. Murray (W, 5-1) would work around a two-out walk in the ninth to win for the fifth time in six starts to open the season.

DSU outhit UCCS 9-5, with Urban and Lane Pritchard collecting two hits apiece to lead the Trailblazers offensively.

The two teams will continue their four-game series with a pair of seven-inning games on Sunday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m.