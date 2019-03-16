CANYON, Texas — The NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Tournament came to an end for the Griffins, who exited the tournament at the hands of No. 21 Angelo State on Friday.

The Griffins started the game hot shooting 50 percent from the field, making 4-7 from beyond the arc and 100 percent from the free-throw line in the first quarter. Sophomore Hunter Krebs went 3-3 from 3 and scored 11 of the team's 20 points. Senior Denise Gonzalez scored seven first-quarter points and made the final basket of the quarter to give the Griffins their first lead of the game, 20-19.

The score was tied four times and saw three lead changes in the second quarter as both teams battled for control of the scoreboard. Krebs hit her fourth 3-pointer to start the second quarter and gave Westminster its largest lead of the game, 24-19. The score was tied four times and the lead changed hands twice as both teams battled for control.

With 1:35 remaining, the Belles made a 9-0 run for a seven-point lead. Gonzalez drained a 3 in the final seconds of the half to finish just four points behind, 41-37.

Gonzalez opened the third with a 3, but Angelo State answered with five straight. Hunter Krebs scored eight on an 8-2 Westminster run that tied the game at 48. Angelo State regained the lead on the next shot and the game remained close with the quarter ending 58-54 in Angelo State's advantage.

Westminster shot 20 percent from the field, made 1-10 from 3 and 0-2 from the stripe as Angelo State went on to win, 76-61.

Krebs had a strong showing, leading the team with 24 points and three blocked shots. Gonzalez was second on the team with 20 points and five assists.

Olivia Elliss led the team with nine rebound and Kaitlin Toluono grabbed six.