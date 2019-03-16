PROVO — The BYU baseball team lost 4-2 against Gonzaga in the third game of the Cougars’ opening series of West Coast Conference play at Larry H. Miller Field on Saturday.

"We played hard today," BYU head coach Mike Littlewood said. "Last night we got the big hit and tonight we didn't get the big hit."

The Bulldogs scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the third inning off a single up the middle that brought in two baserunners. Gonzaga (8-9, 2-1) added a third run to take a 3-0 over BYU (13-5, 1-2) heading into the bottom of the third frame.

Noah Hill extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single to right field. Brian Hsu brought Hill home with a single to right field to score the Cougars’ first run of the game and make the score 3-1 at the end of three.

The bats began to heat up for BYU in the bottom of the sixth with Carson Matthews leading off with a single to center. Mitch McIntyre singled through to right field and Brock Hale loaded up the bases after being walked. Gonzaga’s pitcher walked Jackson Cluff to advance all runners and put BYU within a run. But the Cougars failed to take more advantage and continued to trail Gonzaga 3-2 at the end of six innings.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 4-2 after a sacrifice fly to left field brought in a run in the seventh inning.

BYU will next play in the UCCU Crosstown Clash against Utah Valley at UCCU Ballpark at 6 p.m. MT on Tuesday, March 19. The game will air live on WAC Digital Network, BYU Radio and ESPN 960.

