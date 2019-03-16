LAS VEGAS — The Aggies are going dancing.

The No. 2-seeded Utah State men's basketball team fought off a tough challenge from San Diego State, knocking them off 64-57 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The victory give USU its first-ever Mountain West Conference championship and its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011.

Conference player of the year Sam Merrill fought through some first-half shooting struggles, to lead Utah State with 24 points. Neemias Queta and Abel Porter had 17 and 10 points (all of Porter's came in the first half) for the Aggies.

After a tight, physical first half, USU went on a 13-0 run after halftime to take a 47-32 lead. The Aztecs (21-13) cut the lead to five points with 1:09 left, but the Aggies were able to hold on. Devin Watson led SDSU with 18 points.

The Aggies (28-6) will enter the NCAA Tournament on a 10-game winning streak. The selection show is 4 p.m. on Sunday.

