SALINA, Sevier County — A car traveling west on I-70 drifted off the road Saturday morning, killing one, critically injuring another and leaving the remaining three — including the driver who fell asleep at the wheel — with minor injuries, Utah Highway Patrol officials reported.

A boy, age unavailable, was ejected from the car and died of his injuries. One occupant, who was laying in the back of the vehicle, was flown from the scene with critical injuries.

The driver fell asleep at the wheel and drifted off the left side of the road near Salina, causing the car to roll and crash.

Police have not yet released the names, ages or home towns of those involved in the crash.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.