A group of students, teachers and parents from Bennion Elementary in the Salt Lake School District used the opportunity to walk in the annual Hibernian Society of Utah's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday to show their support for their school. In February, the Salt Lake School Board recommended Bennion for closure due to low enrollment. Supporters hope the show of enthusiasm helped the kids, parents and teachers to have fun and be proud of themselves even though the school will be closing.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.