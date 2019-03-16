LAS VEGAS — The Utah State Aggies will play for the Mountain West Conference men's basketball title against San Diego State on Saturday at 4 p.m. on CBS.

The Aztecs are the only team that has managed to beat USU in the last 17 games — and the Aggies avenged that loss with a 70-54 victory in Logan on Feb. 26.

USU is likely to get an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament even with a loss, but a win would give them an automatic berth.

Follow along with us as Utah State takes on San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game.