Utah State Aggies fans cheer after their win over the Fresno State Bulldogs in a Mountain West Conference semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, March 15, 2019.
LAS VEGAS — The Utah State Aggies will play for the Mountain West Conference men's basketball title against San Diego State on Saturday at 4 p.m. on CBS.

The Aztecs are the only team that has managed to beat USU in the last 17 games — and the Aggies avenged that loss with a 70-54 victory in Logan on Feb. 26.

USU is likely to get an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament even with a loss, but a win would give them an automatic berth.

Follow along with us as Utah State takes on San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game.

the Deseret News staff
