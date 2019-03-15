For the second straight year, Utah Valley and Grand Canyon met in the WAC Tournament semifinals.

Like last year, the Lopes got the best of the Wolverines, beating UVU 78-74 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas late Friday night.

In a back and forth game where neither team led by more than seven points, No. 2 seed UVU found itself trying to rally in the second half. A Conner Toolson 3-pointer with 3:37 to play cut the Grand Canyon lead to 73-72, but the Lopes (20-12) used a timely layup and free throws down the stretch to win the contest.

Carlos Johnson led the Lopes with a career-high 35 points, including six 3-pointers, and he added nine rebounds and four assists.

Conner Toolson scored 16 points and had seven rebounds to pace the Wolverines (24-9).

No. 3 seed Grand Canyon moves on to the WAC championship game, where it will face New Mexico State (29-4), who beat Texas Rio Grande Valley in the other semifinal, on Saturday at 8 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on ESPNU.