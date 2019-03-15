PALM DESERT, Calif. — Dixie State’s women’s golf team closed its two-tournament spring break road swing with a third-place finish at the 2019 Augustana Spring Fling on Friday at the Classic Club.

The Trailblazers (316-320), who entered Friday two shots out of the overall team lead, carded a 32-over par 320 on their second 18-hole loop to finish with a two-round total of plus-60 636. First round leader Point Loma (314-313) maintained its lead after it posted a 25-over 313 to finish at plus-51 627, while Northeastern State (323-311-634; +58) carded the low team round of the day with a 23-over 311 to leapfrog DSU and claim runner-up honors.

Four Trailblazers finished in the top-20 on the player leaderboard, led by junior Ashley Fernandez (80-77), who recorded her first collegiate top-five finish after she carded a career-low tying 5-over 77 to finish t-fifth at plus-13 157.

Senior Katie Ford (77-83) collected her second top-15 showing of the season by placing t-11th overall at plus-16 160, while sophomores Kaitlynn Deeble (82-80-162; +18) and Cailyn Cardall (77-86-163; +19) followed in t-16th and t-19th, respectively, and freshman Madison Moss (88-80-166; +24) moved up 15 spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 37th.

Dixie State will close the 2018-19 regular season at the Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate April 5-6, at the Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Arizona.