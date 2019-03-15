LOS ANGELES —Utah State’s gymnastics team will conclude the 2019 regular season with a dual meet against No. 2 UCLA on Saturday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m. MDT, at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.

The dual meet featuring the Aggies (5-9) and Bruins (11-1) will be streamed for free at pac-12.com/live. Additionally, live stats will be available online at uclabruins.com and meet updates will be provided through Utah State’s social media outlets.

Saturday is the first meeting between the Aggies and Bruins since Feb. 20, 2017, when UCLA recorded the 195.875-195.700 victory in Los Angeles. Utah State is 3-13 all-time against UCLA, including 1-1 at home, 1-8 on the road and 1-4 at a neutral site.

Utah State enters Saturday’s dual meet ranked 41st nationally and eighth in the North Central Region with a Regional Qualifying Score of 195.035, including a high of 196.075 set on Feb. 22 at the West Virginia quad meet.

As a team, the Aggies are 47th in the nation on vault (48.715), 34th on bars (48.880), 48th on beam (48.605) and 39th on floor (48.975).

Individually, senior Madison Ward-Sessions is tied for 17th nationally on floor (9.915 RQS), tied for 97th on vault (9.810) and tied for 35th in the all-around (39.230).

Ward-Sessions capped her final performance inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in emphatic fashion last Friday night against Southern Utah. The native of Rexburg, Idaho, was the final competitor against the Thunderbirds and notched a school- and MRGC-record-tying 9.975 for her school-record 20th career title on floor. She now has 36 career individual titles, which ranks sixth all-time in Utah State history. On the season, she currently averages 9.900 on the event.

Junior MaKayla Bullitt is tied for 81st on bars (9.840) and sophomore Autumn DeHarde is tied for 76th on beam (9.840) and tied for 72nd on floor (9.865). Fellow sophomore Leighton Varnadore is tied for 44th in the nation in the all-around (39.115).

UCLA is ranked second in the nation and first in the West Region with an RQS of 197.885, including a high of 198.325 set last weekend at home against Stanford.

The Bruins are fourth nationally on vault (49.335), second on bars (49.550), second on beam (49.500) and first on floor (49.665).

The Bruins’ Kyla Ross ranks first in the nation on vault (9.970 RQS), first on bars (9.985), tied for fourth on beam (9.935) and tied for fifth on floor (9.940). She also leads the nation in the all-around (39.750).

Ross has captured seven Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week awards, including the last six in a row. She scored her first perfect 10 on the beam and her nation-leading eighth overall during UCLA’s 198.325-196.275 victory over the Cardinals last weekend. Ross has earned a 10 in six consecutive meets, which is one away from the school record held by Jamie Dantzscher in 2002.

Utah State will join in-state rivals BYU and Southern Utah, along with Boise State, in Provo, for the MRGC Championships on Friday, March 22, at the Marriott Center. The meet is set to begin at 6 p.m.