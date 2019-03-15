ANETH, San Juan County — Search and rescue crews Friday were looking for a 3-year-old girl who went missing the previous day in San Juan County.

Andanndine Jones reportedly walked away from her home in Aneth on Thursday afternoon. After her parents reported her missing, crews from the Navajo Police Department, Montezuma Creek Fire and EMS and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office began searching for Andanndine in the Navajo Nation community, according to a statement from Navajo Police Department.

Crews have searched "on foot, in the air and on the river," the release states. On Friday, searchers focused on the bank near McElmo Creek.

"At this point, the circumstances of Andanndine Jones’ disappearance do not appear to be an abduction," police said.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez asked for the community's prayers in finding the girl.

The search was expected to continue Saturday.