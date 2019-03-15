ST. GEORGE — The Weber State women's golf team shot rounds of 310 and 314 for a 36-hole total of 624 to finish in 7th place at the Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational at Sunbrook Golf Course on Friday.

Gabby Denunzio and Kameryn Basye each shot 11-over-par tournament totals of 155 to lead Weber State. Denunzio posted rounds of 77 and 78, while Basye recorded scores of 78 and 77. The pair finished in a tie for 28th overall.

Morgan Bentley shot rounds of 78 and 80 for a total of 158, finishing in a tie for 36th place, while Lydia Austin and Kirsten Convoy each posted totals of 159 to tie for 41st.

Playing as individuals, Taitum Beck shot 160 to tie for 49th, Molly Holbert shot 161 to tie for 57th, and Emma Johnson shot 169 to tie for 77th.

California Baptist finished atop the team standings, shooting rounds of 292 and 297 for a total of 589, which gave them a nine-shot victory over second place Southern Utah. South Dakota State finished third at 600.

North Dakota State's Taylor McCorkle won the individual medalist title after shooting a 3-under-par total of 213. SUU's Chanikan Yongyuan finished second at 215.