Montana built a big lead early and never let up, handing Weber State a 78-49 loss in the Big Sky Tournament semifinals on Friday at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Montana (25-8) hit eight of its first nine shots from the field and went into halftime up 42-22. It only got worse in the second half for Weber State (18-15), as it fell behind by as many as 37 points while shooting 31.5 percent for the game.

The Grizzlies held the Wildcats’ top two scorers — Jerrick Harding and Cody John — well below their averages. Both players scored six points each, with Harding shooting 3 of 8 from the field and John 2 of 11.

It was the lowest scoring output of the year for Weber State.

Montana was paced by 28 points from Ahmaad Rorie, who had 18 of his points in the first half and hit his first seven field goals before finishing 10 of 14, with four 3-pointers. Bobby Moorehead added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Grizzlies won the rebounding battle 42-31 and also held a 30-18 edge on points in the paint.

Brekkott Chapman led the Wildcats with 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and four rebounds.