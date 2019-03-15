SALT LAKE CITY — Dante Exum has yet another injury that could keep him out for a significant amount of time.

The Utah Jazz guard has suffered a partial tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee, the team announced on Friday evening after he underwent an examination and MRI. The team said Exum will be out indefinitely as he seeks opinions about how to treat the injury.

The injury occurred early in the second quarter of the Jazz's 120-100 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. He had played just 3:25 on the night.

This latest injury comes just three games into Exum's return from a severe ankle sprain and bone bruise that caused him to miss 25 contests. In 27 total minutes since his return, the Aussie had struggled rather mightily, scoring 0 points with three assists, three rebounds and six turnovers.

In his fifth year in the NBA, Exum missed all of his second campaign, 16 games of his third and 68 of his fourth after appearing in all 82 games his rookie year.

After signing a three-year contract last summer, the fifth overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft has appeared in 42 games this season. He has averaged 6.9 points, 2.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest.