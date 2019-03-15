LAS VEGAS — Former University of Utah and NFL receiver Steve Smith Sr. was inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor Friday.

Smith, who played for the Utes in 1999 and 2000 before a 16-year career in the NFL, joined honorees from the conference’s 11 other schools in being recognized for their contributions to sports heritage.

The Pac-12 Hall of Honor was created in 2002 for men’s basketball and has since been extended to include former student-athletes from other sports.

Meg Ritchie-Stone (Arizona track), the late Frank Kush (Arizona State football), Natalie Coughlin (California swimming), Lisa Van Goor (Colorado basketball), Bev Smith (Oregon basketball), Dick Fosbury (Oregon State track), Dick Gould (Stanford tennis), Ann Meyers-Drysdale (UCLA basketball), Ronnie Lott (USC football), Trish Bostrom (Washington tennis) and John Olerud (Washington State baseball) joined Smith as the latest inductees.

“It’s really an awesome opportunity,” Smith said. “It’s just cool, surreal.”

Smith averaged a school-record 20.55 yards per catch at Utah. He was drafted in the third round by Carolina in 2001 and played 13 seasons for the Panthers. Three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens followed.

The three-time All-Pro honoree retired as the 14th receiver in NFL history to make 1,000 catches. Smith is eighth overall in career receiving yards with 14,731.

“The University of Utah has helped shape my life,” said Smith, who noted that he met his wife, Angie, there. He also credits his education in family and consumer studies for how he does business in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“It’s impacted me well beyond football and it’s something that I will always be a part of,” Smith continued.

Previous Utah inductees in the Pac-12 Hall of Honor include Arnie Ferrin (2012), Keith Van Horn (2013), Billy McGill (2014), Danny Vranes (2015), Vern Gardner (2016), Andre Miller (2017) and Missy Marlowe (2018).