"DIGITAL SCRIPTURE STUDY FOR THE BUSY LATTER-DAY SAINT: 7 Minutes a Day," by Richard Bernard, Cedar Fort, $13.99, 160 pages (nf)

Think you don’t have time for deep, meaningful personal scripture study? “Digital Scripture Study for the Busy Latter-day Saint: 7 Minutes a Day” by Richard Bernard teaches the busiest reader that with a clear purpose and the right tools, it’s possible.

The basic premise of the book is to show readers how to maximize the Gospel Library app of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for daily scripture study in the shortest amount of time — seven minutes to be exact.

The book is divided into five sections. In section one, Bernard also explains why and how to do it in only seven minutes a day. Although it’s part of the title, seven minutes isn’t the long-term goal, but rather a jumping-off point for readers.

Section two provides a breakdown of each feature of the Gospel Library app. There is a 15-day, seven-minute tutorial on each feature that includes screen shots of iOS and Android devices. For, example Day 4 teaches readers how to add notes, such as definitions, impressions or quotes, to selected words or passages of scriptures. Tutorials in section two are divided into three technical skill levels: novice, intermediate and advanced. In addition, there is a "Going Deeper" option with additional tutorials.

Section three provides an in-depth, over-the-shoulder look at how the author uses the skills taught in the previous section in his personal scripture study. Readers can, with their devices, follow along using selected scriptural passages.

Section four provides additional tools and resources recommended by the author to enhance personal scripture study. Bernard describes their value and gives a brief description of how to use the applications.

The last section is really for those who have little knowledge and know-how of digital devices. It describes common conventions and terminology used in most digital applications, but specifically demonstrated using the Gospel Library app.

The book is great for those who have never explored or understood how to use the features of the Gospel Library app. For those familiar with app’s features, the book offers some great recommendations that can enhance gospel learning and be used for callings and assignments in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and missionary work.