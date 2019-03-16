SALT LAKE CITY — Guests of Tracy Aviary with developmental disabilities can now borrow sensory backpacks to improve their overall experience at the aviary.

The new backpacks include a visual social story, tangle toy, stress ball, noise-canceling headphones, flashcards with photos and bird facts, a bird figurine set, emergency contact stickers and a first aid kit.

The aviary’s education department designed the backpacks while keeping guests with developmental disabilities in mind. Kylie Jones-Greenwood, community and outreach coordinator at Tracy Aviary, came up with the idea after attending an accessibility workshop.

“Sensory backpacks are filled with toys and tools to enrich the experience of our guests by providing tactile items that correspond to visual and auditory stimuli they might encounter or comfort items for if or when their experience gets overwhelming,” Jones-Greenwood said in s statement.