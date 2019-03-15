SALT LAKE CITY — Beginning June 1, community-based Boy Scout packs and troops may begin recruiting boys from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to guidelines the church released Friday.

The church announced in May that it would implement a new worldwide initiative for children and youth beginning in January 2020 and discontinue its centurylong association with the Boy Scouts of America. No church units will sponsor any Scouting units after Dec. 31.

The faith's Priesthood and Family Department sent a list of four new instructions for the transition to general and local church leaders around the world.

First, boys are encouraged to remain in their Latter-day-Saint-sponsored Scouting unit through Dec. 31.

Second, BSA volunteers may provide a church-approved flyer for recruiting Latter-day Saints boys to their packs and troops beginning on June 1. The flyers must be provided to bishops and branch presidents, who will direct them to be posted on bulletin boards in church meetinghouses from June 1 through Dec. 31.

Those flyers are not to include images that identify the church or quotes from church leaders.

Third, BSA recruiting of church members should be done directly with families and not in church meetinghouses.

"Bishops and others should not provide BSA with member information," the notice said.

Finally, youth registered in Scouting through church-sponsored units who choose to join a community Scouting unit before Dec. 31 will be registered in both units through that date.

Last month, the church issued a frequently-asked-questions document on the transition with a number of other guidelines.

It instructed local church leaders not to recruit adults or youth for Scouting or distribute materials to those interested in remaining in Scouts.

It also said church buildings or grounds will be off limits to Scout meetings or activities after Dec. 31.

However, the documents say the church intends its leaders and members to stay fully engaged in Scouting through Dec. 31. Camps, high adventure activities and other outdoor activities may continue at the discretion of local priesthood leaders.