Carolina Wangsgaard holds daughter Amanecer, 2, while son Max, 4, has his teeth cleaned during a Dental Day Clinic at the Family Dental Plan Clinic in Salt Lake City on Friday. The event, sponsored by the Utah Department of Health, provided free dental services such as X-rays, exams, fillings and cleanings to dozens of underserved Utahns. Friday's was the 11th such clinic to be held since August 2016. The clinics, which have provided more than $160,000 of dental care at no cost to patients, are designed to serve residents of the Glendale and South Salt Lake communities, two of Utah’s most underserved communities. Funding is provided through a federal grant, which is set to expire before the end of the year.

