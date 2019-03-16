SALT LAKE CITY — “Captain Marvel” originally had a different ending.

As viewers know, “Captain Marvel” ends with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) handing over a pager to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), telling him to only use it for a “real emergency.” She then flies away with Talos into space.

The film’s director, Debbie Berman, told Entertainment Tonight the new ending might have had Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) flying off alone into space.

“It used to end with Carol flying off into space alone, and I found that a bit jarring,” she said. “Like, where exactly was she going? And what was she doing? It felt like we needed a stronger visual to assert a more specific justification for her leaving and disappearing for so many years. So we added Talos and his family in their spaceship waiting for her, and they all fly off together. It gave her more of a sense of purpose and made it easier to believe that she left her newfound life on Earth because she was with a friend we knew she cared about, and for a more specific mission. It gave more resonance and closure to her final moment in the film.”

Flashback: I wrote about how “Captain Marvel” director Ryan Fleck told Empire Online that the second post-credits scene originally had a different ending too where Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) wound up on a planet featured heavily in “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Berman said she recommended the change to the ending, according to Uproxx.

“Avengers: Endgame” will hit theaters on April 26.