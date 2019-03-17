SALT LAKE CITY — Social media companies are leaning into video games and gaming.

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, has plans to announce a new gaming platform beginning next month, online news service, Cheddar reports.

The new platform, with the codename “Project Cognac,” would include a number of gamers from developers who are working exclusively with Snap, Reuters reports.

Snap plans to unveil the console at a content and developers conference in Los Angeles on April 4.

Snap acquired an Australia video game studio called Prettygreat for $8.6 million last year. An employee at the company helped develop “Fruit Ninja.”

Business Insider and CNET previously reported that Snap acquired the video game engine company PlayCanvas.

The Information first reported Snap would be working on a platform back in mid-2018.

At the same time, Facebook has updated its mobile app to include a new gaming hub for users who can explore different games on Facebook, according to The Verge. The area will be a central hub for gamers to play Instant Games and discover new ones.

People can also watch gaming videos from streamers and find Facebook groups centered around gaming.

The new tab will roll out slowly and it might not appear for awhile. The company is starting a beta test for a Facebook Gaming app for Android, according to The Verge.

Flashback: Earlier in March, Google teased the release of its own video game console, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. Google’s system would be similar to Roku or Apple TV and would allow gamers to download or stream their games. Amazon is similarly considering its own video game service.