SALT LAKE CITY — Starbucks has removed Michael Jackson songs from all official playlists that play in stores, the company said Thursday.

Earlier this month, HBO aired the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which centers around two men who accused Jackson of child abuse with detailed allegations about what happened. Some radio stations banned the songs. Drake took one off his setlist. And “The Simpsons” even dropped an episode featuring Jackson from airing.

On Wednesday, a Starbucks customer tweeted at the company, “Why are you still playing Michael Jackson in your stores?"

Starbucks replied in a tweet, "Thank you for making us aware. We can confirm there are currently no Michael Jackson songs on official Starbucks Spotify Playlists. Would you mind sharing the store location so we can follow-up?"

Other bands: Jackson’s music — despite a steady number of streams on music apps — has been removed by a number of brands, according to E! News.

Fashion house Louis Vuitton issued a statement about Jackson and the allegations and has decided to distance itself from the artist: "We find the allegations in the documentary deeply troubling and disturbing," Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Child safety and welfare is of utmost importance to Louis Vuitton. We are fully committed to advocating this cause."

The Los Angeles Lakers’ “Air Band Cam” took out the song “Beat It” by Michael Jackson and replaced it with “Johnny B. Goode” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” according to ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin.