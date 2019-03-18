Recent articles regarding the admissions scandal at top colleges should be shameful.

Buying admission for your child through "donations" should be absolutely illegal. The colleges, and especially those who have participated in altering test scores (including parents), should be severely punished.

In articles I have read, “regular Americans often feel they have no chance of getting ahead in a system that’s engineered in favor of the richest of the rich.” These “elite” students, most likely, would not be admitted to a college based hard work, good grades and perseverance. And, I might add, they most likely would not perform as well as a person who has fought hard to gain admission.

It is my opinion that donations to colleges should come with no attachments — period.

Jay Atkinson

West Valley