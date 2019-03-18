A lighthearted look at news of the day:

The most reassuring sign of spring? It’s when you say something at the Utah State Capitol and your voice echoes through an empty building.

State lawmakers ended their annual 45-day session last week. I love the traditions this time of year. I get goosebumps when the final gavel is struck and the mayor of Salt Lake City files her first lawsuit of the spring against the Legislature.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski has sued over the Legislature’s creation of an inland port within city limits, saying, “We want to go to battle and get our rights back.” Supporters of Medicaid expansion and a host of other issues responded by saying, “Take a number and get in line.”

Actually, Utah lawmakers had a fairly quiet session. They did respond to three recently successful voter initiatives by passing a few new commonsense rules. From now on, you have to prove an initiative can pay for itself, the initiative can’t take effect until 60 days after the next legislative session and supporters have to conduct public hearings entirely in iambic pentameter.

If people had celebrated Pi Day with real pies when I was a kid, I might have pursued a career in math.

This is that great time of year when we go from the Super Bowl to Pi Day to St. Patrick’s Day to Star Wars Day on May 4 to Cinco de Mayo and straight on to National Obesity Awareness Week.

Actually, Obesity Week comes early in January, under the mistaken premise that Americans overeat only during the holidays.

If Americans only could think of a way to associate Memorial Day with food, the calendar would be perfected.

It’s a bit confusing to have the final days of the Utah Legislature and March Madness selection Sunday so close together. I filled out my bracket and accidentally picked tax reform to be in the Final Four.