SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Rep. Rob Bishop said the ideas of the Green New Deal are "tantamount to genocide,” according to multiple reports.

“For many people who live in the West, but also in rural and urban areas, the ideas behind the Green New Deal are tantamount to genocide,” he said, according to The Washington Post.

“That may be an overstatement but not by a whole lot," Bishop said at a news conference Thursday morning on Capitol Hill.

The Green New Deal, which has been proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., is a set of progressive policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as implement a number of other policies, including Medicare for all, free higher education and a federal jobs guarantee. There is a lot to this policy, and it’s raised controversy on both sides of Congress. You can read our explainer here.

Axios reporter Amy Harder interviewed Bishop after the comments. When asked how the Green New Deal is like genocide, which Axios defines as "the deliberate killing of a large group of people, especially those of a particular ethnic group or nation," Bishop said, “I’m an ethnic. I’m a westerner.”

Harder then asked if Bishop thinks the Green Deal will kill people. Bishop replied, “If you actually implement everything they want to. Killing would be positive if you implement everything the Green New Deal actually wants to. That’s why the Green New Deal is not ready for prime time.”

Critics on the left condemned Bishop’s comments. Ocasio-Cortez told The Hill that the remarks were “misleading and offensive.” The Utah Democratic Party called the comments "not only baseless but also incredibly insensitive.”