SALT LAKE CITY — More than 200 students filled the steps of the state Capitol Friday joining many across the country in a global movement of youth activists striking for action on climate change.

Kate De Groote, a high school senior, helped organize the Salt Lake event. She spoke to the crowd about the need for all political parties to work together to address climate change, saying it is a human issue.

"We are the generation that will help bring this movement, that started generations ago, to the national stage. We can make a change and I know that we can protect our future if we choose to act now," she said.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Protesters holds signs and listen to speakers during a student strike, part of a global movement to protest the current inaction by politicians on climate change, at the Capital in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 15, 2019.

De Groote said she was surprised at the amount of people who came to take part in the strike, and grateful to see so many young people care about climate change. She said the movement started with just one girl, Greta Thunburg, who started Friday climate strikes in Sweden.

"It’s spread so far, I think it’s absolutely incredible, and it just shows how much climate change does need to be addressed and how unsatisfied we are with what’s currently going on," she said.

Andie Madsen, a junior at West High School, talked to the students about spreading awareness, saying that the youth voice on the issue is louder than older generations.

"Youth have the most powerful voice in this conversation because it affects us the most. This is our future that we’re talking about, and we need to protect it," Madsen said.

