SALT LAKE CITY — “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has found its director, and it’s the same director from before.

Deadline reports that James Gunn will return as writer-director of the third “Guardians” film. Gunn had been fired back in July by Disney after old tweets emerged that showed Gunn joking about pedophilia and rape, The Associated Press reported.

Disney reportedly made the decision a few months ago after speaking with Marvel Studios.

Walt Disney Studios president Alan Horn reportedly met with Gunn to talk about the situation multiple times, according to Deadline. Horn reversed his decision to fire Gunn after the director’s public apology and handling of the entire situation thereafter.

“The social media messages were indefensible, but the filmmaker never did anything but blame himself for poor judgment displayed at a time when he was emerging from the Troma film factory and attempting to be a provocateur,” according to Deadline. “There were no reports that Gunn ever engaged in the behavior he lampooned. Unlike the defensive posture exhibited by Kevin Hart that led him to skip hosting the Oscars, Gunn fell on his sword early and often and never lashed out at Disney.”

Gunn signed on to work on the “Suicide Squad” sequel for Warner Bros. and DC Comics in the interim, according to The Washington Post. Gunn will now reportedly film “Guardians” after he finishes the sequel film.

Previous reports indicated that “Vice” director Adam McKay was in the running to take over “Guardians” for Gunn. That never came to fruition, though.

