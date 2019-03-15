SALT LAKE CITY — The internetwent wild with speculation two weeks ago after Taylor Swift posted cryptic photographs of palm trees and self-portraits that appeared to be a countdown to an announcement about a seventh album.

No new album has dropped yet, but this week, the singer has once again taken to Instagram to post photos that some believe may hint at the theme of her next album.

The posts: Within a 20-hour time span, Swift posted four photographs on her Instagram account that feature butterflies in some way.

In the first post, she referenced the butterfly migration in Southern California. She followed that up with a photograph of herself on a tennis court and a caption containing nothing but a butterfly emoji.

The next two photographs Swift posted were of her wearing butterfly-bedecked heels ahead of the iHeartRadio music festival.

Seeming to address recent speculation about her latest Instagram posts, Swift took to the iHeartMusic Awards stage Thursday to tell fans, “I love your passion, I love your attention to detail, I love how much you care... I love seeing all the things that you’re posting online and I just wanted to say that when there is new music you will be the first to know.”

It could be that Swift is just way into the butterfly migration right now or even toying with fans a little. Some have noted that Thursday was also National Learn About Butterflies Day.

SHE LOOKED LIKE A GORGEOUS GLITTER SPARKLY BUTTERFLY 🦋 PRINCESS ON NATIONAL LEARN ABOUT BUTTERFLIES 🦋 DAY❣️I CAN NOT STOP CRYING, I 💗 HER SOOOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH❣️ @taylorswift13 💗🦋✨😭💗🦋✨😭💗🦋✨😭💗 @taylornation13 #iHeartAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/nneYpAjupR — crazy4taymeranddibbles13 (@13_Crazy4Tay) March 15, 2019

Other fans of the singer have theories that the posts indicate the theme of her next album. These fans say the posts signal a metamorphosis for the artist which could in some way play into her next album.

so reputation was the snake motif now it’s a butterfly because taylor has finally come out of her cocoon and become a beautiful butterfly full of love and light — sydney (@tayitgoes) March 15, 2019

in the death of her reputation she feels truly alive She is a new creation. the old has gone , the new has come! Cocoon into butterfly 🦋🦋🌺🌻 @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/9o1ydSJYOn — matleena (@lavigneswift13) March 15, 2019

taylor swift out here dropping hints that her next album is all rainbows and butterflies is making my bank account SWEAT 🦋🌈😬 pic.twitter.com/0z1chDoDHR — emma lord (@dilemmalord) March 14, 2019

So @taylorswift13 last album was about being a snake and now she’s doing some kind of butterfly thing. Is it about like shedding your past and emerging better than your before? Do I get to go to a secret season now @taylornation13 ? I’m too old for tumblr. — kelli (@LagunaBiotchIG) March 15, 2019

The aesthetic of her Instagram account has shifted significantly from its darker “Reputation” look.

when you embrace darkness you shine even brighter, see how color changed for @taylorswift13 , she blooms and grows like a butterfly 🌹#ts7iscoming and I can't wait 💜 pic.twitter.com/Oto3t7Zpl3 — hosanna oh na na 🌸 (@meemoott) March 15, 2019

There's also a belief that the posts hint at a collaboration between Swift and Grammy-winner Kacey Musgraves, who has a single called “Butterflies.”

no one:



me: omg!!! Taylor Swift just posted two Instagram photos with rainbows and butterflies. Does this mean there will be a Kacey Musgraves collab? — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) March 14, 2019

It could be that Swift’s posts are unrelated to her music and the internet is reaching for answers in anticipation of her next album. Only time will tell.