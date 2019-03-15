SALT LAKE CITY — The internetwent wild with speculation two weeks ago after Taylor Swift posted cryptic photographs of palm trees and self-portraits that appeared to be a countdown to an announcement about a seventh album.
No new album has dropped yet, but this week, the singer has once again taken to Instagram to post photos that some believe may hint at the theme of her next album.
The posts: Within a 20-hour time span, Swift posted four photographs on her Instagram account that feature butterflies in some way.
In the first post, she referenced the butterfly migration in Southern California. She followed that up with a photograph of herself on a tennis court and a caption containing nothing but a butterfly emoji.
The next two photographs Swift posted were of her wearing butterfly-bedecked heels ahead of the iHeartRadio music festival.
Seeming to address recent speculation about her latest Instagram posts, Swift took to the iHeartMusic Awards stage Thursday to tell fans, “I love your passion, I love your attention to detail, I love how much you care... I love seeing all the things that you’re posting online and I just wanted to say that when there is new music you will be the first to know.”
It could be that Swift is just way into the butterfly migration right now or even toying with fans a little. Some have noted that Thursday was also National Learn About Butterflies Day.
Other fans of the singer have theories that the posts indicate the theme of her next album. These fans say the posts signal a metamorphosis for the artist which could in some way play into her next album.
The aesthetic of her Instagram account has shifted significantly from its darker “Reputation” look.
There's also a belief that the posts hint at a collaboration between Swift and Grammy-winner Kacey Musgraves, who has a single called “Butterflies.”
It could be that Swift’s posts are unrelated to her music and the internet is reaching for answers in anticipation of her next album. Only time will tell.