SALT LAKE CITY — The California drought is over, for now.

The Golden State is officially free of drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. California has experienced some form of drought for 376 consecutive weeks, beginning back on Dec. 20, 2011, NBC News reported.

For the first time since Dec. 20, 2011, California is free of #drought. The state had experienced some form of drought for 376 consecutive weeks. pic.twitter.com/P4lKplUDQQ — Drought Center (@DroughtCenter) March 14, 2019

By the numbers: The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration tweeted that weather back in 2017 helped lessen the drought, but it didn’t stop drought completely. But rainfall in winter 2018 and 2019 helped stop the drought as only 7 percent of the state remains “abnormally dry.”

#California is #drought free for the 1st time since Dec 2011, according to the US #DroughtMonitor! 2017 helped conditions, but mod drought (D1) persisted. This year's wet winter alleviated drought, incl D2-D3 that returned in spring 2018. 7% of CA remains abnormally dry (D0). pic.twitter.com/7VO0EwQecL — NIDIS (@DroughtGov) March 14, 2019

"The storms this year have really helped snowpacks, the reservoirs," Jessica Blunden, a climatologist with NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, told NBC News.

Data show that 2019’s winter has been the wettest in the entire U.S. since the country started recording data back in 1895, according to NOAA. Average rainfall across the country remains at 9.01 inches, which is about 2 inches more than the average.

But Newsha Ajami, the director of urban water policy at Stanford University, told USA Todaythis isn’t necessarily a sign that the future will be filled with rain.

"If we have a few more years of this, then maybe our groundwater conditions will be in a much better shape and we might be in a better shape to deal with another potential drought, which will come," Ajami said. "California has a Mediterranean climate, so we do experience a lot of ups and downs in our weather conditions."