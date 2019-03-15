This week's top stories surrounded the Ethiopian Airlines crash, college admissions scandal and the vote to block Trump's emergency declaration.
An Ethopian Airlines flight crashed Sunday just outside Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people onboard, including the crew. The jet, a Boeing 737 Max 8, was the same model as a previously crashed plane.
Worries about a bug in the plane's system caused many countries and airlines to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 jets until any issues could be determined.
News broke this week of the FBI indicting 50 people, including actress Lori Loughlin, for participating in a massive college admissions fraud scandal.
The plot allegedly involved cheating on SAT scores, having children pose as athletes and using bribes to get children of wealthy parents into prestigious universities.
The story has brought up questions and issues about the privilege given to children of wealthy parents.Comment on this story
Many have used it as evidence that working and studying hard doesn't always mean you'll be given a fair chance, perpetuating wealthy privilege and poverty.
The Senate voted Thursday to block Trump's emergency declaration. Twelve Republican senators, including both of Utah's senators, sided with Democrats for the vote.
Facebook announced it would be moving toward a more privacy-focused platform in the future. Mark Zuckerberg said he believes this is the future of the platform, but some say this is a response to criticism of Facebook's previous issues with Russian hacks.