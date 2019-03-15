SALT LAKE CITY — Jimmy Fallon decided to have a little fun with professional golfers ahead of the upcoming PGA Tour.

Fallon asked multiple golfers to sneak ridiculous phrases into the answers when they were asked questions during The Players Championship this week.

One example: Tiger Woods saying “Tony Danza was in the stands-a” while fielding questions from the press.

You can see the video below.

Flashback: Last month, Fallon asked NBA All-Star Steph Curry to drop some weird words and phrases into his interviews, and he did it, USA Today’s For The Win reported.