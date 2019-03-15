SALT LAKE CITY — Utah banker, business leader and philanthropist Spencer F. Eccles has been presented the National Centennial Leadership Award from Junior Achievement USA.

The award, which was presented March 12 in New York City, was given to six individuals from across the country in conjunction with organization’s 100th anniversary. It recognizes the exceptional service and support to Junior Achievement from board members, volunteers and supporting companies and organizations that have exemplified its mission through the years.

“Spence Eccles has been a true leader and champion of Junior Achievement in our state for more than 30 years, and we are incredibly pleased that he is being recognized nationally for his positive impact on J.A. and the youth we serve in Utah,” Christy Tribe, president of Junior Achievement of Utah, said in a statement. “His remarkable generosity and involvement have been key to the success of our financial literacy programs, educating and inspiring nearly 400,000 Utah schoolchildren statewide since 1985.”

As chairman and CEO of the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Foundation, Eccles and the foundation have been Junior Achievement of Utah’s most generous benefactors. The foundation’s ongoing, annual support enables the organization’s programs to reach at least 30 schools and more than 13,000 students statewide each year, providing financial literacy and leadership education for youth both in their classrooms as well as through “hands-on” business experiences at Spencer F. Eccles Junior Achievement City in downtown Salt Lake City.

In addition to receiving the awards, the recipients were honored with a luncheon and participated in the ringing of the New York Stock Exchange closing bell.