SOUTH SALT LAKE — Local and state law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate a drive-by shooting at the recently closed Scallywags Bar.

But this incident happened one week before a wild shooting in which three men fired nearly a dozen shots randomly into a crowd of about 30 people standing outside Scallywags, 3040 S. State. One woman was hit three times, but her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The incident prompted the owner of the bar to close his business for good the next day.

South Salt Lake police say they investigated several shootings at Scallywags while the bar was open. A search warrant affidavit filed last month in 3rd District Court is focused on a drive-by shooting from Nov. 3. Shots were exchanged in that incident but no injuries were reported, according to police.

The target of the investigation in that shooting is LeTerrance Johnson, who "is the suspected driver of the vehicle," the affidavit states.

Johnson is no stranger to police.

Johnson was arrested for investigation of DUI on March 11, 2018. During a search of his car, a gun was found. The gun was taken to the Utah State Crime Lab and tested for ballistics. According to the warrant, those tests linked the gun to four drive-by shootings:

• On Feb. 18, 2018, shell casings were collected from a report of shots fired near the corner of 5100 West and 3900 South. No injuries were reported.

• On Feb. 21, 2018, emergency dispatchers received multiple calls from people stating they heard two sets of gunshots. "Another witness stated a vehicle went through the intersection and fired three to four rounds outside the passenger window." No injuries were reported.

• On Feb. 27, 2018, another report of shots fired was reported in Murray. Again, no injuries were reported but shell casings were collected.

• On March 5, 2018, someone fired several rounds into an apartment, 2235 S. 400 East, and the vehicle parked in front of it. The woman who lived at the apartment "believed a man named 'Terrance' shot at her apartment and vehicle because he threatened to shoot her a week prior if she did not work for him as a prostitute."

LeTerrance, 35, of Salt Lake City, was charged in the March 5 incident with eight counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies.

LeTerrance was charged April 30 with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, in another case, and was charged on Oct. 22 in yet another case with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and making a threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor, stemming from a 2017 incident, court records state.