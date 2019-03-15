SALT LAKE CITY — Beto O’Rourke announced Wednesday that he is entering the 2020 presidential race, but it isn’t O’Rourke himself who has won the hearts of the web this week: it’s his family dog Artemis.

What happened: A Vanity Fair cover story published Wednesday discusses Beto’s run for office and features photographs of his family. Social media users have noted that Artemis, who appears in many of the photos, looks like she’s having a bad time.

In a few of the photos, the dog can be seen with her head ducked, her ears laid back and her brows arched up, making her appear sad.

Take a look:

Beto's dog was sent from an alternate timeline to warn us about something, but we aren't listening. pic.twitter.com/c5HqelZatu — jack posobeic is a moron (@cdiersing) March 13, 2019

We are all Beto’s dog.

“Human, why are you doing this?” pic.twitter.com/umsD0KyFF7 — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) March 13, 2019

I feel so bad for Beto’s dog pic.twitter.com/JWrGPczSVy — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 13, 2019

Pictured: Warren's vs. Buttigieg's vs. Gillibrand's vs. Beto's dogs.



THE CANINE PRIMARY IS ON. pic.twitter.com/bXxlrPDN1E — Matt Ranalletta (@MattRanalletta) March 14, 2019

Beto’s dog knows the truth. pic.twitter.com/3yA3qF8FPG — elliot sperber (@elliot_sperber) March 14, 2019

Beto's dog looks like he's not sure how to tell him he's voting for Biden. pic.twitter.com/enKw0YltLG — Bruce Frazier (@BFrazierUGA) March 14, 2019

beto's dog 4 prez pic.twitter.com/ElGg0w5O6Q — daniel taroy (@danieltaroy) March 13, 2019

why is beto's dog so mournful pic.twitter.com/255D3gTGXt — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) March 13, 2019

Some have said the dog’s sad appearance is a reflection of O’Rourke’s politics or how he would be as president. Others say they’re voting for O’Rourke’s dog for the 2020 election. A Twitter account for the dog has also cropped up in the past few days.

It isn’t the first time Artemis has featured in O’Rourke’s photos. He posted an image of a happier-looking Artemis on Twitter during the 2017 dog show, saying, “Kids and I agree that Artemis is best in show.”

Kids and I agree that Artemis is best in show. #NationalDogShow pic.twitter.com/LahNLojca0 — Rep. Beto O'Rourke (@RepBetoORourke) November 23, 2017

O’Rourke also tweeted images of Artemis last April to note that he made the grade on the 2018 Humane Scorecard, which documents how well legislators do in advocating for increased animal protection.