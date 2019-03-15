SALT LAKE CITY — The Hallmark Channel has cut ties with actress Lori Loughlin after she was recently arrested in connection with a college admissions bribery scam, Variety reports.

Hallmark announced the decision on Thursday.

Loughlin was featured on “Garage Sale Mysteries,” a third-party production that aired on the Hallmark channel. She also worked on “When Calls the Heart.”

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, said in a statement sent to Variety. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including 'Garage Sale Mysteries,' an independent third party production.”

Martin Cummins and Lori Loughlin appear in an episode of Hallmark Channel's "When Calls the Heart." Hallmark has cut ties with Loughlin after she was arrested in connection with a college admissions bribery scam.

Context: Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 so that their children — Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose — could be crew recruits for University of Southern California so that they could attend the school, according to Entertainment Weekly. Neither child ever competed in crew. Loughlin surrendered to police on Wednesday.

Loughlin’s career began when she appeared on “Full House” as Aunt Becky. She later appeared on the show’s reboot, “Fuller House,” which still airs on Netflix.

More recently, she’s appeared on the Hallmark Channel during the year and the Christmas season. Her big role came on the popular drama “When Calls the Heart,” which is based on a Christian romance novel series, according to CheatSheet.

She was slated to appear in one Christmas movie for Hallmark in 2019. She previously starred in “Every Christmas Has a Story” and “Northpole: Open for Christmas.”

Similar: Unconfirmed reports suggest that Loughlin will be dropped from “Fuller House” on Netflix, according to TMZ and Deadline.