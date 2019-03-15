SALT LAKE CITY — Forty-nine people were killed in shootings in two different mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the terrorist attack, calling it “an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be an organized racist attack, according to The Associated Press.

About 48 people were being treated at the Christchurch Hospital for gunshot wounds on Friday morning.

The incident inspired a number of reactions from political figures, celebrities and notable media members. We’ve collected those responses and shared them below.

World leaders:

What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) March 15, 2019

My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019

Shocked and strongly condemn the Christchurch, New Zealand, terrorist attack on mosques. This reaffirms what we have always maintained: that terrorism does not have a religion. Prayers go to the victims and their families. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2019

Attacking people during prayers is absolutely appalling, and Canada strongly condemns today’s shootings in New Zealand. Our thoughts and hearts go out to the victims and their families, and we join New Zealanders and Muslim communities around the world in grieving. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 15, 2019

Japan expresses its sincere solidarity with the people of New Zealand in overcoming this difficult time. https://t.co/XpZFvLv7az — 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) March 15, 2019

The heinous massacre against Muslims praying in peace in New Zealand is an appalling terrorist crime. It unites us against extremism, hatred and terrorism, which knows no religion. May the victims’ souls rest in peace. Our condolences to the families and our Islamic Ummah — عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) March 15, 2019

Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the hate crime that took the lives of innocent Muslims performing Friday prayers in New Zealand. We call on the world to fight hatred. The UAE is a nation of tolerance and we affirm the need for love and coexistence. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 15, 2019

U.S. politicians:

Deeply saddened by the terrorist attacks at the mosques in New Zealand—pure evil. We must reject hatred, in our own country and across the globe. Praying for the 49 innocent people who lost their lives and their families, as well as those who were injured. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 15, 2019

Friends,



Morning (Friday) is Jummah, the weekly day of worship for our community of Muslim friends and loved ones.



Be there for them. Check in. Perhaps extend a kind gesture at your local mosque.



There is so much fear and hate.



We must negate it with active, courageous love. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

I’m sickened by the news coming out of New Zealand—the horrific terrorist attack targeting Muslims at prayer that killed at least 49 people.



The rising tide of white supremacy and Islamophobia around the globe must be met with our determination to work against hate. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 15, 2019

Our thoughts are with the victims of the horrific attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. No one should have to fear for their life because of their religion. We must come together to condemn all forms of hate and violence to build a future of respect and understanding. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 15, 2019

It is heartbreaking to wake up to the tragic news in New Zealand this morning.



This is a dark day for the entire world. A place of prayer should never be feared.



Our hearts are with you, New Zealand. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 15, 2019

Horrified by the news from Christchurch. America stands with our brothers and sisters in New Zealand today.



We have so much work to do, in our country and across the world, to stamp out the hate that lurks in too many hearts. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 15, 2019

My condolences to the grieving families of the victims in Christchurch, New Zealand. No one should have to fear such violence in their place of worship. The American people mourn this tragedy together with our friends in New Zealand. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 15, 2019

Pittsburgh, Charleston, Quebec, New Zealand — no one should have to fear going to their place of worship. The hate that has fueled these horrific and cowardly acts MUST be called out. CA stands with New Zealand and Muslims everywhere. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 15, 2019

Heartbroken over the mosque attacks in New Zealand.



The freedom to worship should never be a target for attack. Period.



We condemn those whose hearts are filled with hate, and pray for all those affected by this senseless tragedy. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 15, 2019

My heart breaks for you, #Christchurch. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 15, 2019

Brands and organizations

Our hearts are broken over today’s terrible tragedy in New Zealand. Please know we are working vigilantly to remove any violent footage. — YouTube (@YouTube) March 15, 2019

Our thoughts are with everyone in New Zealand. Heartbreaking news. 💔 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) March 15, 2019

We mourn those lost to the horrific attack in New Zealand and urge Muslims to stay vigilant. The American Muslim community has faced deadly attacks in recent years, but rarely have we witnessed such brutal carnage as today’s tragedy in New Zealand. https://t.co/FmfFNmDmC3 pic.twitter.com/svvIe9Tmqp — Muslim Advocates (@MuslimAdvocates) March 15, 2019

Public figures

Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 15, 2019

Heartbreaking to wake up this morning to the tragic hate crime that occured last night in New Zealand. My deepest sympathies and prayers are with the Al Noor and Linwood mosques and the rest of New Zealand. We must stand together against bigotry and hatred across the world. — Al Gore (@algore) March 15, 2019

Forty-nine people were murdered during Friday Prayer in 2 mosques in New Zealand. We feel helpless in these moments, but we are not powerless. We can be kind to strangers who do not look like us or are different in other ways. We can be daily signs of hope for our hurting world. — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) March 15, 2019

Anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant rhetoric that has filled the hearts of people across the globe with hatred has manifested in a horrible terrorist attack on Muslims that has left 49 people dead in #ChristChurch New Zealand.



Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 15, 2019

Police are asking New Zealand's Muslims to not go to mosques



Friday is Jummah, the Muslim holy day of worship



Tomorrow is Friday



We will go to our mosques



We will pray for those harmed



We will not cow down to hate & fear



We will unite & rise above #NewZealandMosqueShooting — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) March 15, 2019

My heart breaks for New Zealand & the global Muslim community. We must continue to fight the perpetuation and normalization of Islamophobia and racism in all its forms.



White supremacist terrorists must be condemned by leaders everywhere. Their murderous hatred must be stopped. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2019

“This senseless attack is an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community. It is a horrifying assault on a way of life that embodies decency, community, and friendship.” — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 15, 2019

“We send our thoughts and prayers to everyone in New Zealand today. Kia Kaha.” — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. https://t.co/WQ5talX3dr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 15, 2019

Devastated by the reports out of New Zealand. The community in Christchurch is in our hearts, as are all affected by this horrific attack. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” - MLK — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 15, 2019

Celebrities

New Zealand. I'm so sorry this has happened. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 15, 2019

Sending so much love to Christchurch, and to New Zealand. This is monstrous. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 15, 2019

Horrified by the news of the mass shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Hate knows no boundaries, especially when so heavily armed. Thinking of the shattered lives and communities, where hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 15, 2019

Praying for the families and anyone affected by the shooting in New Zealand. Nobody deserves to leave this world by violent crimes, so much life being taken away.



Spread love. — Ninja 🇺🇸 (@Ninja) March 15, 2019

Athletes

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragic event in New Zealand. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UsV32Gd2RX — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) March 15, 2019

The violence and loss of human life from #christchurch mosque shooting is a horrific reminder of what hate propaganda can do.



Stop hate propaganda. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) March 15, 2019

Thinking of everyone down in Christchurch. — New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) March 15, 2019

This story will be updated.