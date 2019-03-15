SALT LAKE CITY — Forty-nine people were killed in shootings in two different mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday morning, according to the Associated Press.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the terrorist attack, calling it “an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.”Comment on this story
One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be an organized racist attack, according to The Associated Press.
About 48 people were being treated at the Christchurch Hospital for gunshot wounds on Friday morning.
The incident inspired a number of reactions from political figures, celebrities and notable media members. We’ve collected those responses and shared them below.
