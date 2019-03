CENTERVILLE — Emergency crews are responding to an auto-pedestrian crash in Centerville.

The incident was reported about 9 a.m. near 2025 N. Frontage Road. The streets in that area were being shut down while a medical helicopter lands.

Centerville police dispatchers said the victim was reported to be a 6- or 7-year-old boy. HIs condition was not immediately known.

This story will be updated throughout the day as additional information becomes available.