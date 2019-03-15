SALT LAKE CITY — In the first game back at Vivint Arena since the permanent ban of Utah County resident Shane Keisel for his verbal altercation with Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook, the Utah Jazz enforced zero tolerance.

Owner Gail Miller addressed the crowd ahead of the Jazz-Timberwolves tipoff on Thursday with a heartfelt speech while the Fan Code of Conduct was displayed on the Jumbotron.

“This should never happen,” Miller said. “We are not a racist community.”

On Friday morning, a source informed the Deseret News that the Jazz have also permanently banned a second fan for degrading and offensive conduct against Westbrook that took place during the 2018 postseason.

“The Jazz aren’t taking these matters lightly,” the source said.

Before Game 4 of Oklahoma City’s first-round playoff matchup against the Jazz, a fan called him “boy.”

“Don’t call me boy,” Westbrook warned the fan before he said it again a couple seconds later, then Westbrook flagged down security to handle the matter.

To Russell Westbrook’s defense, here is even further proof of his previous interactions with Utah Jazz fans. In this video, @russwest44 is called a “boy” by a Jazz fan ahead of Game 4 of OKC’s first-round playoff series against Utah on April 23, 2018 at Vivint Arena. pic.twitter.com/lc6slA7fTo — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 13, 2019

The source did not name the fan, but said the organization conducted an investigation to track him down from the previously leaked video.

Members of the team met after Monday's fan incident to discuss the issue privately while all the details were being gathered to recognize the severity of the problem.

“I think there’s been dialogue amongst the team, the coaches, management, ownership,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Everybody’s processing and discussing. I think all those things are healthy in getting all the details of everything but suffice to say that the Millers are aware and everybody’s taking steps, generating ideas and plans.”