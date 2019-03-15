SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State came out victorious in a slug-it-out Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal matchup with New Mexico on Thursday night in Las Vegas, as the Aggies won 91-83.

That should help USU fans breathe a little easier, as the team moves on to face Fresno State in the MW semifinals while keeping the dream of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 alive and well.

"The Aggies are in all probability playing to improve their seed at this point, but you can't look like you're just playing to improve your seed. In the Mountain West quarterfinals, New Mexico gave USU a game before falling 91-83. Let's have no more of that, Utah State," ESPN's John Gasaway wrote in his latest Bubble Watch released Friday morning.

College basketball expert Andy Katz shared his thoughts on USU and Nevada, the league's two teams projected to make the NCAA field, having close calls in their MW Tournament openers.

"Utah State got a scare from New Mexico and Nevada got one from Boise State. The both win. Nevada was going to get in (to the NCAAs) regardless but their seeding would have certainly taken a hit if they lost to Boise State. Utah State I think will be in now, but a loss to New Mexico possibly could have left them sweating as well on Selection Sunday," Katz said in a video on Twitter.

As for bracketology projections, here's where Utah State stands following Thursday's action:

ESPN continues to project the Aggies as a No. 9 seed playing in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena in the West Region, with No. 8 Washington out of the Pac-12 as their first-round opponent.

Sports Illustrated has USU as a No. 10 seed playing No. 7 Iowa State of the Big 12 in the East Region in the first round.

CBS Sports has the Aggies as a No. 8 seed playing No. 9 Syracuse in the first round in the South Region, with first- and second-round games in Columbus, Ohio.

How to watch the semifinals

Four Utah teams remain in the hunt for an automatic NCAA Tournament berth, after Weber State, Southern Utah, Utah Valley and Utah State won their respective conference tournament quarterfinal games Thursday. Utah was the lone local team to fall, losing to Oregon 66-54.

Here's a breakdown of how to tune in for each of the four remaining teams in today's conference tournament semifinal play:

Weber State vs. Montana, Big Sky Tournament

Today, 5:30 p.m. MT, CenturyLink Arena (Boise, Idaho)

Watch it: Pluto TV, Eleven Sports

Listen: 1430 AM

Southern Utah vs. Eastern Washington, Big Sky Tournament

Today, 8 p.m., CenturyLink Arena (Boise)

Watch it: Pluto TV, Eleven Sports

Utah State vs. Fresno State, MW Tournament

Today, 9:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

Watch it: CBS Sports Network

Listen: 1280 AM, 92.3 FM

UVU vs. Grand Canyon, WAC Tournament

Today, 9:30 p.m., Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Watch it: ESPN Plus

Listen: 960 AM

BYU's postseason hopes

Even though the Cougars lost to San Diego last Saturday in the West Coast Conference quarterfinals, they are still projected to make the field in the latest NIT bracketology from one media source.

Twitter user John Templon, who writes for SB Nation and previously ran his own site breaking down NIT projections, unveiled his latest bracketology Thursday night and included BYU as a No. 7 seed. UVU also made the field as a No. 7 seed.

Late night update (assumes Wichita St. finishes off its game). Colorado moves back in. Most bubble teams hold on as no No. 1 seeds lost. Most of the movement is at the top. pic.twitter.com/JW10ZtiMgX — John Templon (@nybuckets) March 15, 2019

Templon also said to pay attention to the Pac-12 for any potential teams who could knock either BYU or UVU out of the NIT mix.

Colorado's overall profile is better than Oregon State's (and they won head-to-head tonight). If the season ended today and the Beavers got in over Utah Valley or BYU I wouldn't be surprised, but there are also more automatic bids to be handed out. — John Templon (@nybuckets) March 15, 2019

Colorado beat Oregon State 73-58 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals Thursday. The Buffaloes will face top seed Washington in the Pac-12 semifinals at 5 p.m. today.

And finally ...

Tim Miles and his Nebraska team are trying to trip up any NCAA Tournament bubble hopefuls, as his Cornhuskers have advanced to the Big Ten quarterfinals as the No. 13 seed following wins over No. 12 Rutgers and No. 5 Maryland.

Miles fell as he exited through the tunnel at the United Center following Nebraska's win over Rutgers on Wednesday, a moment captured by cameras.

"SAFE!" @CoachMiles takes a tumble running off the floor after Nebraska basketball's Big Ten tournament win over Rutgers. Full post game reaction tonight on @Channel8ABC! For now, WATCH: pic.twitter.com/NOABVQes4A — Jared Koller (@JKollerKLKN) March 14, 2019

The next day, though, he made sure to avoid a second mishap.