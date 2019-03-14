PALM DESERT, Calif. — Dixie State’s women’s golf team stands just two shots out of the lead in second place after the first round of play at the 2019 Augustana Spring Fling played Thursday at the Classic Club.

The Trailblazers posted a 28-over par 316 on their opening loop to close Day One seven shots clear of third-place Northeastern State (323; +35) and 12 strokes ahead of fourth-place Biola (328; +40). Point Loma leads the 10-team field after it tallied a first-round 26-over 314.

Senior Katie Ford and sophomore Cailyn Cardall find themselves in a four-way tie for third place on the leaderboard through 18 holes after both players carded matching 5-over 77s. Ford rolled in four birdies and penciled in six pars on her scorecard, while Cardall birdied three straight holes and finished with a team-high five birdies overall.

Junior Ashley Fernandez is tied for 13th after she fired an opening round 8-over 80 with a team-high eight pars to go with three birdies, followed by sophomore Kaitlynn Deeble in a pack of six golfers tied for 18th at 10-over 82, and freshman Madison Moss is tied for 47th at 19-over 91.

Dixie State will play for its first team win of the 2018-19 season in Friday’s final round.