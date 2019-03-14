SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz bounced back from losing 3 of 4 with back-to-back wins after a 120-100 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at Vivint Arena.

Here are the four main takeaways from Thursday's game.

'We are not a racist community': Before the game began, Jazz owner Gail Miller addressed fans, asking for civility in the wake of Monday's incident between Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook and a Jazz fan. "Use your energy cheering our team with your honest, sincere enthusiasm rather than degrading or demeaning players on the opposing team," Miller said. "Nobody wins when respect goes away. Let’s be the supportive fans that our players know and deserve."

The Jazz got a big lift from the bench. Utah's reserves combined to shoot 9 of 21 from the 3-point line while the starters hit just 4 of 17. Jae Crowder (18 points) and Kyle Korver (11 points) did most of the damage.

Battle of big men: Both teams' centers struggled through foul trouble to have a big impact on the box score. Karl Anthony Towns scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds and team-best plus-2 before fouling out with 4:13 left in the game. Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 13 rebounds, leading the starters with a plus-14.

Joe Ingles dunk: Need we say more?

summoning circle, hope this works



🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 Joe 🕯



🕯 Ingles 🕯



🕯 dunk 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 pic.twitter.com/zm0sTA0QZN — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 15, 2019

Playoff position

The Jazz move up into a tie for sixth place with the San Antonio Spurs. They trail fifth-place OKC by 2.5 games and lead eighth-place LA Clippers by half a game.

Next 3

Saturday, March 16, vs. Brooklyn (36-34), 7 p.m.

Monday, March 18, at Washington (29-39), 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20, at New York (13-55), 5:30 p.m.